MONTREAL -- The longtime Mohawk Council of Kahnawake Grand Chief, Joseph Tokwiro Norton, has died.

Three members of his family confirmed to CTV News that he died Friday afternoon in hospital.

Norton was first elected in 1978 and served as Grand Chief for 26 years, including leading the community during the Oka Crisis of 1990.

He came back to politics in 2015 and was elected Grand Chief again.

Grand Chief Norton stepped down recently for health reasons but returned to work at the beginning of July.

A close family member said he died at about 4:30 p.m. on Friday. For about an hour, various updates circulated in the community, with some people believing he was in critical condition.

Grand Chief Norton was 70 years old this year. His cause of death has not yet been announced.

On Friday, Quebec politicians began to post tributes to his work.



