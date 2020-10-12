MONTREAL -- The rape trial of Just For Laughs founder Gilbert Rozon will begin at the Montreal courthouse on Tuesday.

The trial is scheduled to last four days and will take place before a judge, with no jury present.

Rozon was formally charged with rape in January 2019 following months of scandal. The rape charge stems from an incident in 1979, when he was 25, but several other women have come forward, both publically and privately, to accuse the impressario of sexual assault, including famed television presenter Julie Snyder.

After evaluating 14 complaints to the police, made by women during more or less the same period, the Director of Penal and Criminal Prosecutions (DPCP) said at the time they would only retain this one.

A class action lawsuit against Rozon was rejected, though the women behind it, who became known as “Les Courageuses,” said they plan to appeal the ruling.

The identity of the woman who formally charged Rozon has not been made public but she is expected to testify at the trial. The charges were laid under the criminal code in force back in the 70s, which explains the wording -- "rape" no longer exists as a charge in 2020.

On the day the charges were laid, Rozon, who is now 65, responded by email: "I learned this morning that charges had been laid against me concerning an alleged case dating back almost 40 years. I will continue to defend myself in court and I reserve any comments for this instance."



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2020.

