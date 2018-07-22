

CTV Montreal





Former Heisman Trophy winner and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel is now a Montreal Alouette.

In a bid to fix the league's worst offense, the quarterback-starved franchise traded for the 25-year old Texan on Sunday evening.

Manziel didn't come cheap for the Alouettes.

According to TSN, Montreal is giving up two first round draft picks, plus receiver Chris Williams and defensive end Jamaal Westerman.

Hamilton offensive linemen Tony Washington and Landon Rice are also part of the trade.

"We have acquired an exceptional quarterback with undeniable talent," said general manager Kavis Reed in a statement.

"With his great mobility, his athletic abilities and his instinct we believe that hewill have a positive impact on our offense. Landon Rice and Tony Washington are two skilled players that will considerably solidify our offensive line."

Alouettes head coach Mike Sherman has known Manziel for several years.

Sherman recruited and coached him to Texas A&M University in 2011.

Currently, the Alouettes rank last in the CFL with 69 total points.

Manziel appeared in two preseason games for Hamilton, completing 21 of 31 passes for one touchdown and one interception.