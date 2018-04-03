

Bill Beacon, The Canadian Press





Kyle Connor scored three minutes into overtime and Patrik Laine scored his 44th as the Winnipeg Jets posted their 50th win of the season with a 5-4 victory over the Canadiens in Montreal's final home game of the season on Tuesday night.

Alex Galchenyuk forced overtime with a power-play goal at 18:18 of the third period.

Sami Niku, with his first NHL goal, Nikolaj Ehlers and Jack Roslovic also scored for the Jets (50-20-10), who ended a four-game road trip. Winnipeg, which had already established a club record for wins in a season, has taken nine of its last 10 decisions.

Artturi Lehkonen, Paul Byron and Kerby Rychel also scored for Montreal (28-40-12), which lost a third straight game.

Montreal outshot the Jets 40-32.

The lineups had a pre-season look as the Jets opted to rest Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, Adam Lowry, Jacob Trouba and Josh Morrissey with what were called minor injuries, while Montreal has regularly been using several minor league call-ups of late.

But the Jets were still all over Montreal and got the lead at 12:25 on a power play when Laine wired a goal to the top corner with an off-wing shot. Ehlers finished a 3-on-1 by knocking in a Paul Stasny pass at 14:19.

Roslovic one-timed a Tucker Poolman pass along the ice from the left face-off dot to score at 15:58, but Montreal got it back at 19:00 when Lehkonen picked up a loose puck in the slot and beat Steve Mason.

Byron reached the 20-goal mark for a second straight season as he banged in Brendan Gallagher's rebound 3:19 into the third frame and Rychel tied it 3-3 with a deflection after a faceoff in the Winnipeg zone at 10:15.

Only 24 seconds later, Niku, in his NHL debut, scored on a wrist shot through traffic from the slot.

Montreal was on a power play and had Carey Price pulled for an extra attacker when Galchenyuk's shot from the right circle was juggled by Mason and dropped into the net with 1:42 left in regulation time.

It was a 557th game for Price, who passed Jacques Plante for the Canadiens record for games played by a goaltender. A video tribute was played at 6:13 of the first period with messages from goaltending greats Ken Dryden and Patrick Roy and Price got a long ovation. Plante has the team record for wins with 314.