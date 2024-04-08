MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Jacques-Cartier bridge ramps to Parc Jean-Drapeau closed ahead of eclipse

    FILE: The Jacques Cartier Bridge crosses the St Lawrence River. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson FILE: The Jacques Cartier Bridge crosses the St Lawrence River. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
    Share

    As excitement grows around the total solar eclipse, so is traffic congestion in Montreal.

    Both access ramps to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge leading to Parc Jean-Drapeau were closed Monday afternoon as capacity in the area was full, according to Quebec provincial police.

    People gather to watch the total solar eclipse at Parc Jean Drapeau, in Montreal, Monday, April 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    The park is one of many gathering spots for spectators who want to take in the event. Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne told CJAD 800 that he estimates the crowd there to be around 100,000 people. 

    Drivers are also being warned not to stop their vehicles on the road or pull over on the shoulder to watch the eclipse.

    Metro stations in the downtown core were also busier than usual in the afternoon hours.

    More to come. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's new 'Our North, Strong and Free' defence policy explained

    Announced Monday by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Canadian Forces Base Trenton in Ontario, the spending is expected to total just over $8 billion over the next five years and $73 billion in the next two decades for new equipment and infrastructure, including improvements to Canadian air and sea fleets, communications technologies and services for military personnel.

    Killer Nathaniel Veltman appealing his conviction

    Convicted of murdering a London, Ont. Muslim family with his pickup truck, Nathaniel Veltman, 23, has filed an Inmate Notice of Appeal with the court in an attempt to overturn the jury’s verdict.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News