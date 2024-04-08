Jacques-Cartier bridge ramps to Parc Jean-Drapeau closed ahead of eclipse

As excitement grows around the total solar eclipse, so is traffic congestion in Montreal.

Both access ramps to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge leading to Parc Jean-Drapeau were closed Monday afternoon as capacity in the area was full, according to Quebec provincial police.

People gather to watch the total solar eclipse at Parc Jean Drapeau, in Montreal, Monday, April 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

The park is one of many gathering spots for spectators who want to take in the event. Innovation, Science and Industry François-Philippe Champagne told CJAD 800 that he estimates the crowd there to be around 100,000 people.

Drivers are also being warned not to stop their vehicles on the road or pull over on the shoulder to watch the eclipse.

Metro stations in the downtown core were also busier than usual in the afternoon hours.

