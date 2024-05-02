Legault dismisses idea of imposing law restricting social media for youth under 15

Premier François Legault has dismissed the idea of imposing a law restricting social media use for people under 15 as France has done.

During Thursday's question period, Legault ridiculed Parti Québécois (PQ) leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon for proposing it. St-Pierre Plamondon pointed out that the state of Florida had recently decided to impose the restriction, in addition to France.

The Florida law, which comes into force in January, prohibits anyone under the age of 14 from opening an account on a social media website. Meanwhile, teens aged 14 and 15 will have to obtain parental authorization to register on the platforms.

"Are these solutions being considered by the Coalition Avenir Québec and are we going to see them in place next fall, not three years from now?" asked St-Pierre Plamondon on Thursday.

"Did I just hear the leader of the Parti Québécois say, 'We should ban social media for children under 14...' Is that what he just said? Did I hear him right? Is that his suggestion?" replied a bewildered Legault.

Last month, his minister responsible for social services, Lionel Carmant, told a parliamentary scrum that he had "identified social networks as problematic."

"There have been other things done on social networks, either age or edited content. So we're asking the experts what can be done. It's going to be a decision based on science," he added.

Minister Carmant had previously raised the possibility of legislation to regulate young people's use of screens. Without echoing his minister's words, Legault instead called on parents to work together to limit screen time.

During his speech in the Salon bleu on Thursday, St-Pierre Plamondon reiterated the harmful consequences of overuse of screens on young people's brains and their social and language skills.

The PQ leader recalled the words of French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, who said during a recent visit to Quebec City that he feared a "health and educational disaster."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 2, 2024.