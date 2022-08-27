'It will truly be missed,' Montreal bagel shops say adieu to beloved Liberté cream cheese
One of Montreal's iconic food products has joined the list of food products, including Jell-O Pudding Pops and Red River hot cereal, that you won't see on the shelves at grocery stores anymore: Liberté cream cheese.
The classic spread for bagel lovers throughout the city was
"It is with great sadness that we must confirm that we will no longer be able to continue making our Liberté cream cheese, which meets the expectations of our consumers," reads a statement on Liberté's website.
Liberté is owned by the American multinational General Mills, based out of Minneapolis, Minnesota. General Mills also owns the brand Bold Cultr, which makes a non-animal cream cheese alternative.
Montreal Jewish food historian Kat Romanow broke the news in "An Elegy for Liberté Cream Cheese: A Montreal Bagel Schmear Like No Other" on the Nosher.
"I was in shock," she wrote. "This cream cheese has been a mainstay on the tables of Jewish Montrealers for years. I couldn't imagine it not being part of the bagel culture of the city."
She was not the only one in shock.
"It was truly a shock to us when we received the email on April 27th informing us that as of the 18th of July our beloved Liberté would no longer be produced," said Fairmount Bagel Quality Assurance and Food Safety director Elizabeth Malcolm.
The popular bagel shop said orders were immediately place to get as many of the iconic black and white tubs to keep the product available as long as possible.
"Sadly that was not long as many people when they found out the news started purchasing multiple containers at a time," she said.
Malcolm said it was clear what brand Fairmount customers preferred to pair with their bagels.
"We know our customers, as well as our families, are upset; it was the better of the cream cheeses," she said. "From the texture to the taste, it was a superior product. Not to mention the pride in having a local product. It will truly be missed."
Liberté, and General Mills, said there is not enough demand for it.
The Koporovsky Jewish immigrant family from Russia founded Liberte in 1936 in the heart of Montreal's Plateau neighbourhood, originally selling kosher cream cheese, cottage cheese and sour cream.
The company was bought by Yoplait in 2010 and General Mills in 2021.
General Mills, ironically, relaunched the formerly discontinued Dunkaroos in 2020.
