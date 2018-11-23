Featured Video
'It's important to share stories': New exhibit teaches children about atrocities of war
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, November 23, 2018 8:46PM EST
The Cote-des-Neiges library is hosting an exhibit for children about something they don't often hear about: genocide.
It's part of an initiative with the Montreal Holocaust Museum, with an aim to teach about hate and war in a way they can understand.
Watch the video for more.
Latest Montreal News
- Franco-Ontarian flag flies over Montreal city hall as Ford softens stance on French services
- It's confirmed: Verdun Beach set to open in 2019
- The metro is too crowded for us to stall on the Pink line: STM chairman
- Another former CRA worker has been charged with taking a bribe from Tony Accurso
- Three more cases of E. coli, but none found in tested samples of Canadian romaine