MONTREAL -- Investigators from Quebec's police watchdog agency flew to Nunavik Thursday evening to begin looking into an incident earlier in the day that left a 22-year-old man in critical condition.

In the course of being brought to a police station after an arrest, the man allegedly cut his own throat and neck while getting out of the police car, the agency, called the BEI, said in a release.

He's still in hospital in serious condition as of Thursday night, they said.

The incident happened in the village of Kangiqsualujjuaq and began around 9:30, when officers from the Kativik regional police arrived at a home to arrest the man, who'd been accused of assault and mischief.

After his alleged self-harm, police tried to control him by pepper-spraying him, said the BEI.

All the information the agency has is preliminary, it said. Its five investigators weren't scheduled to arrive in the village until 10:30 p.m.

The BEI is asking anyone who witnessed the event to contact it through its website at www.bei.gouv.qc.ca.