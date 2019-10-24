MONTREAL – There is so much more to Dr. Ruth Westheimer than meets the eye.

For decades, she has made people laugh and, at times, giggle uncomfortably as she educates the world about sex.

“People did not talk about orgasm and they didn’t talk about erections, and look at us today,” she told CTV News Montreal anchor Mutsumi Takahashi in an interview Thursday..

Westheimer noted that things have changed drastically over the last 40 years, most remarkably, that the art of conversation is getting lost.

“I’m very worried about what’s happening these days,” she said.

“Everybody thinks that they can talk about all of their sexual experiences very openly and explicitly. I think there has to be a little bit of that mystery.”

At 91, Westheimer isn’t just a world-renowned sex therapist. She is also an author, talk show host and was trained as a scout and sniper with the Israeli military.

Her own tragic history as a Holocaust survivor, she said, has forced her to share her concerns about the current political situation in the U.S.

“I never talked about politics. I said, somebody who talks about sex from morning to night like me has to stay away from politics, [but] I changed my mind,” Westheimer said.

“When I see children that are being separated at the border from their parents, that was my history. At the age of 10-and-a-half, that was the last time that I saw my mother and grandmother. My father had already been taken to a labour camp by the Nazis.”

