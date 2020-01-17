MONTREAL -- The Montreal Impact announced Friday that it will play five preparatory games in Florida during its upcoming training camp.

The Impact will first face D.C. United on Jan. 28 at South Florida University in Tampa.

After a brief return to Montreal for a few days, the team will head to St. Petersburg and, starting on Feb. 3, will play four games in 11 days.

The Impact will kick off against the Philadelphia Union on Feb. 5 and face Orlando City SC on the 8th.

The Impact will close its training camp with two games at Al Lang Stadium, first against the expansion Nashville SC on Feb. 12 and against the Tampa Bay Rowdies on the 15th.

New manager Thierry Henry's men will leave Florida the following day for San Jose, Costa Rica, for their first leg match in the knockout stages of the Concacaf Champions League against Deportivo Saprissa. This match will take place on Feb. 19.

The return match of the Total Goals series will be played the following week, on Feb. 26, a few days before the season's opening match in MLS, on the 29th, against the New England Revolution.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 17, 2020.