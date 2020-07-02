MONTREAL -- After goalkeepers, we could see a second group of people wearing masks during National Hockey League games in the coming months: head coaches. And if Claude Julien has to wear one, he'll do it with no complaints.

The head coach of the Montreal Canadiens said as much during a conference call Thursday, the final one organized by the team before the start of phase 3 of a possible return to NHL activities following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Julien said he has full confidence in the NHL, saying that its leaders want to do things right and that they'll take all the necessary precautions to ensure a safe environment.

Julien joked that wearing a mask could be a good solution to prevent people from reading his lips on television. More seriously, he said that everyone is facing a completely new situation and that it was important to keep an open mind and make necessary adjustments.

If the plan to relaunch the NHL comes through, the Canadiens will face the Pittsburgh Penguins in the best-of-five Eastern Conference Qualifying Round.

Despite the difference in playoff experience between the two teams - the Penguins won the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017 - Julien stressed the importance of instilling confidence in his players and recalled that his team has performed well against the Penguins in recent series.



This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 2, 2020.