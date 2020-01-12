MONTREAL -- Hydro Quebec expects all its customers to have power back after Saturday and Sunday's freezing rain and wind caused around 130,000 customers to have their service interupted.

As of 2:30 p.m., Hydro Quebec reported that just over 54,000 remained without power, the majority of which (around 42,000) were in the Monteregie.

Pour la plupart des secteurs touchés sur la Rive-Sud, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de fournir une estimation pour le moment, mais avons 120 équipes à pied d'oeuvre sur le terrain qui travaille à rétablir le service le plus rapidement possible.



Merci pour votre patience. — Hydro-Québec (@hydroquebec) January 12, 2020

"This is where most of our interuptions happened, and that's due to galloping," explained spokesperson Cendrix Bouchard. "What really happened today is there is a layer of ice stuck on the wire creating odd shapes. When the wind occured it started pushing the wires around, it's kind of a jumping motion."

Bouchard said the Monteregie experienced the perfect combination of strong winds blowing at the right angle along with the freezing rain that caused the outages. Hydro Quebec has euipment that monitors such things, and crews simply needed to wait for the winds to die down to go and repair them.

Bouchard said the vast majority of those affected by the outages will be back on the grid by the end of Sunday.

Hydro Quebec service interruptions by region are as follows at 2:30 p.m.:

Capitale-Nationale, 2,083 customers

Centre-du-Québec, 563 customers

Chaudière-Appalaches, 5,799 customers

Estrie,2,774 customers

Lanaudiere, 386 customers

Laurentides, 5 customers

Mauricie, 2 customers

Montérégie, 42,154 customers

Montréal, 42 customers

Outaouais, 251 customers

Across the province, 54,059 customers out of 4,368,648

Environment Canada is calling for more snow SUnday and Monday with temperatures from -4 to -11 Celcius.