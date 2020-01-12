Hydro Quebec expects power back for all customers by Sunday night
Over a hundred Hydro Quebec teams are working to restore power to the over 130,000 that lost it during the overnight freezing rain and wind. SOURCE Hydro Quebec
MONTREAL -- Hydro Quebec expects all its customers to have power back after Saturday and Sunday's freezing rain and wind caused around 130,000 customers to have their service interupted.
As of 2:30 p.m., Hydro Quebec reported that just over 54,000 remained without power, the majority of which (around 42,000) were in the Monteregie.
"This is where most of our interuptions happened, and that's due to galloping," explained spokesperson Cendrix Bouchard. "What really happened today is there is a layer of ice stuck on the wire creating odd shapes. When the wind occured it started pushing the wires around, it's kind of a jumping motion."
Bouchard said the Monteregie experienced the perfect combination of strong winds blowing at the right angle along with the freezing rain that caused the outages. Hydro Quebec has euipment that monitors such things, and crews simply needed to wait for the winds to die down to go and repair them.
Bouchard said the vast majority of those affected by the outages will be back on the grid by the end of Sunday.
Hydro Quebec service interruptions by region are as follows at 2:30 p.m.:
- Capitale-Nationale, 2,083 customers
- Centre-du-Québec, 563 customers
- Chaudière-Appalaches, 5,799 customers
- Estrie,2,774 customers
- Lanaudiere, 386 customers
- Laurentides, 5 customers
- Mauricie, 2 customers
- Montérégie, 42,154 customers
- Montréal, 42 customers
- Outaouais, 251 customers
- Across the province, 54,059 customers out of 4,368,648
Environment Canada is calling for more snow SUnday and Monday with temperatures from -4 to -11 Celcius.