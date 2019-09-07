The mayor of Iles-de-la-Madeleine said on Saturday that residents shouldn’t worry too much as Hurricane Dorian approaches the area.

According to Environment Canada, the powerful storm will pass the archipelago on Saturday evening or night, bringing with it winds of up to 120 kilometres per hour and up to 66 millimetres of rain.

Mayor Jonathan Lapierre asked residents to put away any outdoor furniture and equipment and secure garbage cans and barbecues.

The municipality does have a satellite phone and internal network in case submarine cables are cut, as was the case during a November, 2018 winter storm.

Several Hydro-Quebec teams were dispatched to the island before Dorian arrived in order to carry out any necessary repairs.

Cruise ships docks at Sept-Iles

The city of Sept-Iles is offering temporary respite to a passenger cruise ship was diverted because of the hurricane.

The Royal Carribbean ship Serenade of the Seas was scheduled to stop in Sydney, N.S. on Saturday, but that port of call was cancelled due to weather conditions.

The ship arrived in Sept-Iles on Saturday morning and is scheduled to depart on Sunday afternoon.

The ship is scheduled to arrive at its final destination of Boston, MA on Sept. 11.

Bienvenue! Kuei Kuei! Welcome!



En ce joli samedi matin, le voici! Le magnifique Serenade of the Seas, de @RoyalCaribbean accoste à l'instant!



Il sera avec nous jusqu'à dimanche, 16h!#Escale7i pic.twitter.com/owkMPZ6N05 — Escale Sept-Îles (@Escale7Iles) September 7, 2019

- With files from The Canadian Press