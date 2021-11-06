MONTREAL -- A relatively small but vocal and enthusiastic group of marchers gathered in Montreal to draw attention to the global climate fight.

A few hundred people mobilized Saturday at noon at the foot of Mount Royal to demand immediate action for an ecological transition built around the needs of workers.

With green scarves around their necks and green ribbons in their hands, participants formed a human chain on Park Ave. in Montreal. They then took to the streets to denounce the slowness of governments to reach the target of the Paris Agreement.

Organizers say they chose Mount Royal "to highlight the importance of protecting the environment."

"Scientists keep warning us, we must listen to them," organizers said in a statement. "If we don't take significant action to address the situation and meet the target, we are all headed for disaster."

In September, several thousand demonstrators took to downtown Montreal to denounce the apathy of governments in the face of the climate crisis, despite the urgency to act.

The event was organized by the Réseau intersyndical pour le climat as part of the Global Day of Action for Climate Justice. The COP26 summit in Glasgow is taking place at the same time.