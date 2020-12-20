MONTREAL -- Hundreds of people gathered in Montreal Sunday and marched through the city protesting municipal and provincial government restrictions put in place to stop the spread of COVID-19.

As record numbers of new cases are reported daily, Premier Francois Legault announced all non-essential businesses would be required to close from Dec. 25 to Jan. 11.

The Montreal rally began at 12:30 p.m. on Sherbrooke St. at McGill College Ave. with marchers heading towards Parc Lafontaine holding signs reading "We Reject your Great Reset," "Better to die free that live without freedom," "All Businesses are Essential" and others.

Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Veronique Comtois said officers were on hand to ensure protesters respected health measures. She said there were no major issues, but that a full report was not available in the early evening.

Many were not wearing masks or respecting a two-metre distance between one another and officers handed out fines.

Comtois said the SPVM would produce a more complete report on the numbers of fines later Sunday evening.

This is a developing story that will be updated.