MONTREAL -- Quebec announced Monday that 805 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of people infected to 282,927.

Hospitalizations increased for the first time in weeks with three more people in care for a total of 689. Of those, 117 people are in intensive care, a decrease of two.

The province also added 11 deaths due to the disease including two in the past 24 hours, and nine between Feb. 15 and 20.

Since March 2020, Quebec has reported 10,318 deaths associated with the novel coronavirus.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases, with 960 people reportedly virus-free on Monday. Of the 282,927 people who have caught the virus, 264,497 have recovered.

On Monday, 7,396 doses of vaccine were administered bringing that total to 353,894.

The province conducted 17,684 coronavirus tests on Feb. 20, down from 24,878 the day before. Quebec releases its testing figures 48 hours after the reported day.

REGIONAL BREAKDOWN

Montreal was the most affected region once again, reporting 416 new cases of COVID-19, for a total of 103,338 since March.

Next was Monteregie (109 new, 41,165 total), then Laval (97 new, 24,146 total), Lanaudiere (51 new, 19,917 total), and the Laurentians (41 new,15,936 total).

-- This is a developing story that will be updated