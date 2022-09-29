Horne smelter will close if the population wants it to, says Legault

People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida

Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction across Florida, trapping people in flooded homes, cutting off the only bridge to a barrier island, damaging a hospital from above and below and knocking out power to 2.5 million people as it dumped rain over a huge area on Thursday.

Cars damaged from an apparent overnight tornado spawned from Hurricane Ian at Kings Point 55+ community in Delray Beach, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

NATO believes Baltic Sea gas leaks were sabotage

NATO said Thursday it would retaliate for any attacks on the critical infrastructure of the 30-member-countries organization as it suggested that damage to two gas pipelines off Denmark and would-be member Sweden in international waters in the Baltic Sea is the result of sabotage.

Russia will annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday

Russia on Friday will formally annex occupied parts of Ukraine where it held Kremlin-orchestrated "referendums" in which it claimed that residents had voted overwhelmingly to live under Moscow's rule. The Ukrainian government and the West have denounced the ballots as illegal, forced and rigged.

