Horne Smelter has a plan to lower arsenic emissions by 2027 - and wants government help
Horne Smelter plans to invest $500 million to reach an arsenic emission threshold of 15 nanograms per cubic metre (ng/m3) in 2027, as requested by public health and the Ministry of the Environment.
In a technical briefing to the media Thursday morning, Glencore Canada executives explained that a half-billion dollar investment will make the Horne Smelter "one of the lowest-emitting copper smelters in the world."
Glencore officials said that discussions with the government are underway to secure government funding to meet the threshold.
INTERIM TARGETS
Before reaching the 15 ng/m3 limit in the summer of 2027, the smelter plans to reach a target of 65 ng/m3 in 2023 and 45 ng/m3 in 2025.
According to the modelling carried out by the company, 84 per cent of the urban perimeter of Rouyn-Noranda would have a concentration of 3 ng/m3 or less in 2027, which corresponds to the Quebec standard.
However, the smelter's managers are not in a position to indicate how and when they could eventually reach the Quebec standard for the entire city.
THREE PROJECTS
Three "major projects" are planned to reach the 15 nanograms threshold, "a fundamental transformation" according to the foundry's managers, who do not foresee a decrease in its production.
The first and most important project involves the construction of a new "state of the art" plant section.
This includes the PHENIX project, which began several years ago, and the VELOX project, which is aimed at reducing the generation of fugitive emissions during copper production.
The smelter expects this project to reduce emissions by 45 to 50 per cent.
New "dust collectors" and the implementation of a "very high quality air purification system" are also on the agenda.
PUBLIC CONSULTATION
Currently, an agreement with the government allows the smelter's emissions to reach an annual average of 100 ng/m3, 33 times higher than the Quebec standard of 3 ng/m3.
The Environment Ministry must renew the new certification "by the end of November or the end of the year," said Minister Benoit Charette.
The public will be able to vote in writing on the new threshold of 15 nanograms per cubic metre from Sept. 6 to Oct. 20, 2022.
A few weeks ago, an INSPQ report revealed that, over a period of 70 years, between one and 14 more Rouyn-Noranda citizens would develop cancer if Glencore does not reduce the concentration of arsenic in the air produced by the Horne Smelter.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Aug. 18, 2022
