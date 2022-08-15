Quebec allows copper smelter in Rouyn-Noranda to emit arsenic levels five times norm

Quebec's environment minister is setting the limit on arsenic emissions for a copper smelter in the province's northwest at 15 nanograms per cubic metre of air.

It is the same limit recommended by Quebec's public health director and five times the provincial norm.

The Horne copper smelter, owned by Switzerland-based Glencore, is located in Rouyn-Noranda, Que., and is currently allowed to emit 100 nanograms of arsenic per cubic metre of air.

The factory, which has been in operation since 1927 and employs around 650 people, has been a cause for serious concern in the region after studies have shown that residents of the city have higher lung cancer rates than people in the rest of the province.

Environment Minister Benoit Charette told reporters in Rouyn-Noranda today that the 15-nanogram cap recommended last week by public health would be the new goal to reach within five years.

Public health director Dr. Luc Boileau has said that average emissions of 15 nanograms of arsenic per cubic metre of air is a safe level for people in the city.

Charette says the new limit will be included in the updated certification for the company.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Aug. 15, 2022. This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.