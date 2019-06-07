

Kelsey Patterson, The Canadian Press





Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel set the fastest lap times in the second practice run at the Canadian Grand Prix Friday, giving hope to Ferrari for race weekend.

Leclerc of Monaco led the way in the afternoon session at one minute 12.177 seconds while his German teammate Vettel nabbed the second-quickest lap at 1:12.251.

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas of Finland posted the third-best time of 1:12.311.

Five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was leading when he punctured his right rear tire. The British driver rode the curb on turn eight, slid across the track and crashed into the wall with one hour remaining in the session.

Hamilton apologized for the mistake on the team radio.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz of Spain was fourth at 1:12.553 while the Haas of Kevin Magnussen came in fifth in 1:12.935, three one thousandths of a second ahead of Hamilton.

Montreal native Lance Stroll, in his first Canadian Grand Prix with new team Racing Point, finished 10th of 20 drivers at 1:13.171. Stroll nearly collided with France's Romain Grosjean of Haas in the dying minutes of the session.

Stroll vastly improved on his morning run, when he finished 17th.

The Canadian is looking to end a devastating run of 10 consecutive exits in the first round of qualifying this weekend. He's also hoping to erase the memory of last year's Grand Prix in his hometown, when he crashed out of the race in the opening lap.

The Red Bulls of Pierre Gasly and Max Verstappen had a disappointing afternoon. They finished 12th and 13th respectively. Verstappen was fourth earlier in the day.

The second practice run was very different from the first, when Mercedes easily set the fastest lap times and dominated the field. Hamilton's quickest lap of 1:12.767 was nearly one second better than Leclerc's Ferrari in third place.

That bodes well for a competitive race weekend after Mercedes has triumphed in all six races this season. Hamilton has already won four times and Bottas, twice.

Stroll wasn't the only Canadian on the track for the first of two practice sessions.

Williams reserve driver Nicholas Latifi of Toronto finished last, 3.432 seconds off the leader. Latifi, previously with Force India, struggled to maintain full control of his car at times. The 23-year-old F2 driver ran wide on a turn before locking up into the hairpin a few laps later.

"There's always a balancing act about how hard you want to push and not make a mistake," said Latifi of his first practice run of the season. "You don't want to do something silly and affect the race driver's program for the rest of the day or the weekend by putting it into the wall."

Alfa Romeo's Antonio Giovinazzi's morning practice run ended when he lost control of his car on turn nine and spun out, with his left rear tire crashing into the wall.

A third practice session is on Saturday followed by qualifying. The race is on Sunday.