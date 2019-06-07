Featured Video
'My neck was on the line': Meet the designer behind the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve
Staff, CTV Montreal
Published Friday, June 7, 2019 5:33PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 7, 2019 5:34PM EDT
With its stunning views of downtown and proximity to the city, racing fans love Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve – flocking to Montreal from all over the world for the Canadian Grand Prix.
Roger Peart was tasked with designing the track, his first for Formula One.
With just six months to get it designed and built in the middle of the winter,
getting it done in time for the first race was a huge feat.
“It was very tense watching it, because my neck was on the line,” said Peart.
Get the whole story in the video above.
