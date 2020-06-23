Advertisement
Montreal News | Local Breaking | CTV News Montreal
Hollywood has little to offer reopening movie theatres, but Canadian films are at a high point
Published Tuesday, June 23, 2020 8:05PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, June 23, 2020 8:06PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Montreal movie theatres are reopening this week, but don't get too hopeful about the escapism they'll offer.
There's a lack of blockbusters these days, as Hollywood has had to slow down and shut down along with everything else.
A city full of film-lovers, however, will be happy to hear that there happens to be a bumper crop of Canadian-made films ready for screening right now, including one by Atom Egoyan.
Watch Christine Long's report in the video above on the unexpected spotlight on Canadian films.