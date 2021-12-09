After news broke that a teacher in Chelsea, Que. lost her classroom job for wearing a hijab—in contravention of Bill 21—some Quebec politicians doubled down, even saying the young woman did it intentionally to “make a statement.”

“The reason this teacher doesn't have a job is because she didn't respect the law,” said Pascal Bérubé, the Parti Québécois’s critic on secularism, on Thursday morning.

“The law is for everyone. She tried to make a statement wearing a hijab.”

On Wednesday, CTV Ottawa reported that a new Grade 3 teacher at Chelsea Elementary School had been removed from the classroom, since she wears a hijab and under Bill 21 was not allowed to be in a “position of authority” while wearing this religious symbol.

The teacher, Fatemeh Anvari, has told media that she has been shuffled into a job at the school doing “inclusion and diversity literacy,” but can no longer teach.

A wave of outrage followed, with federal and provincial politicians weighing in to condemn, or to restate their support, for Bill 21, which bans teachers and some other kinds of civil servants from wearing all religious symbols, including Jewish kippahs and Sikh turbans.

“We’re proud to say we live in a secular society,” said Christopher Skeete of the governing party, the CAQ, which passed the law.

“Bill 21 was necessary,” added Bérubé. “The Parti Quebecois voted for Bill 21.”

Berube said Anvari "has to make a choice: her job or religion," he said. "[They’re] not going well together."

A 'DISGUSTING' SUGGESTION

However, there’s no evidence that Anvari tried to make any kind of “statement” by wearing her hijab, as Bérubé claimed. If the suggestion is that she donned the hijab after her hire, that's not true, a parent said -- she has worn it since she was hired.

“I’m completely appalled to hear this has been said,” said Kirsten Taylor-Bosman, whose daughter goes to Chelsea Elementary.

“I can assure you Ms. Fatemeh wore a hijab while she was a teacher in my daughter’s class and any suggestion otherwise is disgusting."

If her hijab has always been present, it appears the Western Quebec School Board made an oversight when hiring her, failing to realize the law applied.

The only teachers, vice-principals or principals in Quebec who may wear religious symbols are those who had their jobs before March 2019, when the bill was tabled. They’re grandfathered in, though they can lose that right if they accept a promotion.

According to The Low Down To Hull and Back, a local newspaper in western Quebec, Anvari was substitute teaching in Chelsea only since last spring, and then was hired as a more permanent teacher this October, so the grandfather clause wouldn’t apply to her.

However, the board won’t explain what happened, claiming employee confidentiality.

In an interview with CTV News Ottawa, Western Quebec School Board interim chair Wayne Daly said the board removed the teacher from the classroom once the human resources department was made aware of the situation.

However, he also decried the law.

"The majority of the western Quebecers I've spoken to are against Bill 21,” said Daly. “We've made our intentions and our feelings known to the government.”

The board's decision to hire Anvari may have stemmed from another legal complication over the last few months.

English Quebec school boards were exempted from Bill 21 in an April court ruling. However, that exemption doesn’t immediately apply, since the Quebec government challenged the ruling. While that appeal is pending, the law will stay in force.

In turn, the English Montreal School Board applied for a stay, allowing it to operate outside of Bill 21 rules during the months or years when the appeal is pending. But a judge rejected that request in November, saying the law will stay in force for everybody for now.

Ansari told CTV in a brief interview that she was hired in a small window of time when it seemed the law wasn't in force for English boards: after they won their April case, but before the Quebec government filed its appeal.

'IT'S WRONG TO SAY THE BILL APPLIES EVERYWHERE'

Even with legal options exhausted, openly defying the law isn’t seen as an option by most school boards, said Russell Copeman, the head of the Quebec English School Boards Association.

“It is very, very difficult for a public body to not respect the law,” Copeman told CTV News.

“That would be asking a lot of other public bodies such as a school board... You know, especially as a school board teaching children values, including respect for the law,” he said.

“Having successfully challenged [the law] in Superior Court, and continuing to challenge it at the Court of Appeal and potentially higher, is the right way to go, in our view.”

However, amid a hiring shortage, the situation is also really frustrating, he said, not to mention the bigger issues of religious freedom and the importance of teaching kids to value diversity.

There’s also some hypocrisy to the law, he said, since it doesn’t apply to everyone—not only the grandfathered staff are exempted, but also northern Indigenous territories in Nunavik and around James Bay, which manage their own education systems under the James Bay Agreement.

“It is wrong to say the bill applies everywhere to everyone,” he said. “That is an incorrect statement and just not factually accurate.”

He said the province should exempt English-language school boards as well.

-- With reporting from CTV News' Cindy Sherwin and Kelly Greig.