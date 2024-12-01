HIV cases surge in Quebec, experts call for increased access to prevention and support

HIV cases in Quebec have increased compared to previous years. According to Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ), 917 cases of HIV were recorded in 2022.

A total increase of 78 per cent compared to 2021. Out of the 912 cases, 422 were newly diagnosed.

“What we know is that HIV infection is definitely not controlled in Canada,” says HIV specialist at McGill University Health Centre (MUHC), Dr. Bertrand Lebouché.

According to the INSPQ, the increase in cases is linked to the catch-up of HIV testing post-pandemic and the influx of migrants.

Dr. Lebouché says more can be done to curb this trend and is calling for free access to PrEP, a highly effective daily medication that prevents HIV infections.

The medication can cost around $250 per month for people without health insurance, says Dr. Lebouché. For those covered by RAMQ, the medication costs around $90.

“Even for a young student, for a young guy, it could be a curse.”

CTV News reached out to Quebec’s Ministry of Health for comment but did not hear back.

Dr. Lebouché is teaming up with researchers from Polytechnique Montréal and McGill University to create a 24/7 AI chatbot designed to help people with HIV.

“Always available to give the right support to the right person at the right time,” said Dr. Lebouché.

Called MARVIN, the bilingual tool provides health information, medication reminders and guidance on managing antiretroviral therapy (ART). ART is a combination of medications taken daily to treat HIV, making it almost undetectable.

“Sometimes you have misinformation,” says Yuanchao Ma, a PhD candidate at Polytechnique Montréal who is working on this project.

The chatbot is still under development and not available to the public. That said, Dr. Lebouché says once the chatbot is available, it could possibly replace some visits to the doctor.

“You don't have to ask or to take an appointment with your care provider and your care provider can have more time for bigger problems to solve.”