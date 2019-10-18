Water accumulated on Highway 20 Thursday as a prolonged rainstorm battered the city, prompting lane closures near Angrignon Blvd.

Cars plowed through water that rose up to their fenders and traffic slowed to a crawl in the area.

It wasn't the first time, and likely won't be the last.

If another storm hits the city, or the hot spring sun rapidly melts winter snow, it could happen again.

On Oct. 1, a deluge of rain flooded the highway, also near Angrignon Blvd., closing it for many hours. Transports Quebec told CTV extra pumps were installed since that incident. Still, they were unable to prevent Thursday's rain from building up.

The agency won't install permanent pumps and retention ponds, which they say would prevent another flood, until the summer of 2020.

Workers recently finished the flood-prone section, but construction continues in the area as part of the Turcot construction project, which is scheduled to end in late 2020.