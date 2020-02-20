MONTREAL -- Quebec provincial police on Thursday morning said investigators have yet to identify the two victims who died in a massive pileup on Highway 15 in La Prairie, south of Montreal.

The Surete du Quebec said in addition to the two deaths, 29 people were injured, including one who remains in critical condition Thursday morning.

Some 140 vehicles were involved in the incident Wednesday afternoon, the SQ said, with 70 of those vehicles having been damaged.

Police re-opened Highway 15 in both directions around 1:15 a.m. Thursday, the SQ said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.