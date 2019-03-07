

CTV Montreal





Emergency workers are on the scene of a crash on Highway 15, trying to remove the driver of a tanker truck that flipped onto its side.

Traffic on Highway 15 has been completely shut down due to the truck, which was transporting propane.

The tanker crashed at around 10:30 near the exit for de La Verendrye.

A spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec said the cause of the crash is not yet known.

More to come.