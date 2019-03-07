Featured Video
Highway 15 closed after tanker truck flips on its side
(File photo)
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, March 7, 2019 11:07AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 7, 2019 12:01PM EST
Emergency workers are on the scene of a crash on Highway 15, trying to remove the driver of a tanker truck that flipped onto its side.
Traffic on Highway 15 has been completely shut down due to the truck, which was transporting propane.
The tanker crashed at around 10:30 near the exit for de La Verendrye.
A spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec said the cause of the crash is not yet known.
More to come.
Latest Montreal News
- Highway 15 closed after tanker truck flips on its side
- Two families left homeless by Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve fire
- Plans for new Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge disappointing: Liberal MNAs
- Montrealers to feel the cold one last time, but warmer days are on their way
- SNC-Lavalin lobbied Liberals to keep eligibility for federal contracts