

The Canadian Press





Annual Fete Nationale celebrations will be held across Quebec on Sunday and Monday under this year’s theme of ‘A world of traditions.’

“The Quebec nation is a rich nation, whose cultural body is enriched by people from all over the world he bring us their traditions,” said Etienne-Alexis Boucher, president of the Mouvement National des Quebecoises et Quebebois, the organization responsible for the festivities, pointing to Aboriginal snowshoes and traditional Irish dances as examples.

This year’s budget for celebrations is $4.1 million.

In Montreal, a major concert is planned for the new Espace 67 at Parc Jean Drapeau. Performers include Guillaume Lemay-Thivierge, Marie Michele Desrosiers, FouKi, Eric Lapointe, Koriass, Mariana Mazza and Philippe Brach.

The concert begins at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday.

The Grand Parade will start on Monday at 8:15 p.m. on St-Denis St. and Boucher in the Plateau. Eight major figures from Quebec history will be honoured, including Montreal co-founders Jeanne Mance and Paul de Chomedey de Maisonneuve, playwright Michel Tremblay and singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen.

More than 100 other events will be held on Montreal. For a full list, click here.

The largest celebration, in Quebec City’s Plains of Abraham, will have Ariane Moffatt and Pierre Lapointe hosting the annual concert. That concert will be headlined by rapper Sarahmee and will also include Coeur de Pirate, Loud, Yann Perreau, Martine St-Clair, Marc Dupre, France D’Amour, Alex Nevsky and Brigitte Boisjoli.

Roughly 6,500 activities spread over nearly 700 sites are planned for Sunday and Monday with more than 2.5 million attendees expected.