The Quebec government is relaxed more restrictions on Monday as its deconfinement plan continues.

Schools reopened Jan. 17, and the first wave of restrictions were lifted Jan. 31, including restaurant dining rooms reopening.

The following restrictions were lifted Feb. 7:

CINEMAS, CONCERT HALLS AND INDOOR EVENTS

Cinemas can operate at 50 per cent capacity or a maximum of 500 people. Proof of vaccination is required and there is no intermission allowed.

Drive-in theatres can operate with cars parked a minimum of one metre apart and a maximum of 5,000 people per show.

Concert halls and indoor event venues can operate at 50 per cent capacity. Proof of vaccination required. Outdoor events can operate with a 1,000 person capacity.

PLACES OF WORSHIP AND FUNERALS

Places of worship will be permitted to operate with a 50 per cent capacity and a maximum of 250 people. Proof of vaccination required.

Funerals are permitted with a maximum of 50 people. No proof of vaccination is required.

UPCOMING

Starting Feb. 14, the following restrictions will be lifted:

Spas can reopen at 50 per cent capacity.

Indoor sports and recreation activities can resume for everyone, including college and university sports. A maximum of 25 people is permitted with competitions and tournaments prohibited. Change rooms are limited to 50 per cent capacity.

Gyms, indoor golf facilities and climbing gyms can open at 50 per cent capacity.

Bars, breweries, taverns and casinos remain closed until further notice, and Quebec has not said when people will again be able to patronize these establishments.