Here are roads in and around Montreal that will be closed Thanksgiving weekend
Those driving on the weekend should be aware that there is heavy rain and blustery winds forecast in addition to multiple routes being closed.
Drivers should avoid Highway 20 east at the Saint-Pierre Interchange in particular, and also the areas below.
SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE/HIGHWAY 20
From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:
- Highway 20 eastbound (towards downtown), between exit 63 (R-138, Honoré-Mercier Bridge) and the following entrance.
- The Route-138 east ramp (from the bridge) to Highway 20 west (towards 1st Avenue and the airport).
- One of two lanes on Highway 20 west at the interchange will also be closed from Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.
- Saint-Joseph Boulevard/Saint-Jacques Street will close at 9 a.m. between Victoria Street and Montréal-Toronto Boulevard.
Closures in the Saint-Pierre Interchange from Oct. 6 to 10, 2023.
TRANS-CANADA HIGHWAY (A-40)/ÎLE-AUX-TOURTES BRIDGE
From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:
- On the bridge between Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville (island of Montreal), two lanes will be open in each direction.
A third lane will be open according to the following schedule:
- Eastbound / Montreal: between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m.
- Westbound / Vaudreuil-Dorion: between 1 p.m. and 2 a.m.
HIGHWAY 25/LOUIS-HIPPOLYTE-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL
From Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Between Longueuil and Montreal (Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough), Highway 25 and the tunnel in both directions, between exit 90 (R-132, Varennes, La Prairie) northbound and exit 4 (avenue Souligny, downtown) southbound.
As a result, the following are default closures as of 10:30 p.m.:
Northbound
- The Route-132 east and west ramps (exits 89-N).
- The l'Île-Charron Street entrance.
- On Marie-Victorin, channel access to Île-Charron.
Southbound
- The Sherbrooke, Tellier and des Futailles entrances (buses).
- Souligny Avenue eastbound between Dickson and Honoré-Beaugrand.
TRANS-CANADA HIGHWAY (A-40) AND SERVICE ROAD
From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m.; Saturday from 10.30 p.m. to Sunday 10 a.m.; and Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:
- In Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, the Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) eastbound, between exit 41 (Anciens-Combattants Boulevard) and the following entrance.
- The Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) westbound service road, between the Morgan exit and the Chemin Sainte-Marie entrance.
As a result, the following is a default closure:
- Exit 41 (Anciens-Combattants Boulevard).
HONORE-MERCIER BRIDGE
- At Kahnawake, the Route-138 ramp (coming from Châteauguay) to the bridge will be closed from Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m.
HIGHWAY 15
- In Montreal, on Highway 15 southbound, exit 57-S (boulevard de l'Île-des-Soeurs) will be closed from Saturday at 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.
All work may be cancelled due to operational constraints or weather.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEEKEND TRAFFIC
WEEKEND TRAFFIC Here are roads in and around Montreal that will be closed Thanksgiving weekend
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge for alleged participation in ISIS activities: RCMP
A 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS, according to the RCMP.
W5 Exclusive Canadian grandmother released from Hong Kong prison
A Canadian woman has been released from a Hong Kong prison after spending 270 days behind bars on cocaine smuggling charges. Suzana Thayer, 65, from Barrie, Ont., was arrested at the Hong Kong airport last year after being found with cocaine hidden inside her suitcase.
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
Millions of Canadian homes are unaffordable, over-crowded or in need of major repairs: new census data
Millions of Canadian homes are damaged, over-crowded or too expensive for the people living in them, newly published census figures show.
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.
Canadian Catholic women call for change at Synod around priesthood, participation
Outside the Vatican, Catholic groups stand in solidarity, hopeful Synod will allow women to enter priesthood.
Woman who walked into B.C. city's darkened lamppost loses claim for damages
A woman who was injured after walking into a darkened lamppost in Burnaby, B.C., has lost a small claims case seeking damages for the mishap.
Philippe declared post-tropical, still a large fall storm for the Maritimes
Philippe was declared a post-tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center on Friday afternoon, though that does not mean the storm has weakened.
'Sticker shock' as Canadians rethink traditional Thanksgiving meal: analyst
After more than a year of high food inflation, families gathering this weekend to gobble Thanksgiving dinner may be feeling the pinch after their grocery shopping.
Toronto
-
Man accused in 1983 murders of 2 Toronto women pleads guilty
A 61-year-old man accused in the grisly murders of two Toronto women who were killed four decades ago has now pleaded guilty to the crimes.
-
2 Brampton men charged with second-degree murder in connection with September shooting
Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with a downtown Toronto shooting that took the life of a 33-year-old man last month.
-
Missing 76-year-old woman found dead in Toronto, police say
An elderly woman who has been missing for nearly a week has been found dead.
Atlantic
-
Philippe declared post-tropical, still a large fall storm for the Maritimes
Philippe was declared a post-tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center on Friday afternoon, though that does not mean the storm has weakened.
-
Nova Scotia medical examiner says too early to decide on probe into July flood deaths
Nova Scotia's chief medical examiner says he "could" consider asking the Justice Minister to conduct an inquiry into the deaths of four people in flash flooding that hit the province in July.
-
New project offers overnight, weekend childcare for Cape Breton health-care workers
A new pilot project will provide evening, weekend, and overnight childcare options for health-care workers at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital.
London
-
Five suspects in custody after teen boy kidnapped while walking down Woodstock, Ont. street
Five people, including a suspect from Alberta, are in custody after a 15-year-old boy was kidnapped on Thursday morning and was later abandoned in the middle of a field.
-
LPS renew call for search of wanted man
In January of this year, police laid numerous charges against 33-year-old Marouane Zatouf after he allegedly broke into several homes near Western University.
-
Human trafficking investigation leads to charges
A nearly year-long investigation by the London police Human Trafficking Unit has resulted in charges against two men.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Families in anguish as Quebec truck driver charged in fatal northern Ont. crash eludes police
Two grieving families in northern Ontario have hired a private investigator to track down a truck driver who skipped court after being charged in a fatal collision last year.
-
Here's what El Nino means for Canada's winter
After seven years of La Nina conditions, the surface temperature of the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean has warmed again, signalling the switch to a global El Nino event. Here is what Canadians can expect this El Nino winter.
-
Sudbury man charged with sex assault, forcible confinement, human trafficking
A 53-year-old Sudbury man has been charged with sexual assault and human trafficking following an investigation that began in August.
Calgary
-
Several bear warnings in place in Rockies west of Calgary after surprise encounters
Several bear warnings are in place in Kananaskis Country after some surprise encounters with both black and grizzly bears.
-
Calgary man reported as Alberta's first influenza death of 2023-24 season
The provincial government has reported an Albertan has died from influenza, the first such death in the 2023-24 flu season.
-
Alberta's unemployment holds steady at 5.7%
Alberta's unemployment rate was unchanged in September.
Kitchener
-
Lucas Shortreed’s family reflects on 15th anniversary of his death
Lucas Shortreed’s mom considers the Friday before Thanksgiving the anniversary of her son’s death.
-
Prost! K-W Oktoberfest keg tapped
The 55th Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest is officially underway.
-
Puppies found allegedly abandoned in field sparks calls for help from Cambridge Humane Society
The Cambridge Humane Society is asking for the public’s assistance after four puppies were found allegedly abandoned in a field.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver-born chef Warren Chow wins Michelin’s 2023 Young Chef Award
Wildlight Kitchen + Bar’s Warren Chow is the second-ever winner of the Young Chef Award, following Michelin’s 2022 debut in Vancouver. Last year’s winner was Ben Miller of Tableau Bar Bistro.
-
Impairment ruled out in fiery crash that killed 1 in B.C. Interior Thursday, police say
The fiery crash that killed one person and closed Highway 1 north of Spences Bridge Thursday was the result of a head-on collision between two tractor-trailer trucks attempting to negotiate a curve, police said in an update Friday.
-
Motorcyclist dies after Surrey crash
A collision in Surrey Thursday evening left one person dead, according to authorities.
Edmonton
-
Oilers' Ekholm, McLeod to miss last preseason game with return dates not yet clear
Most of the team will be there, on the ice Friday night in Edmonton for the Oilers final dress rehearsal of the preseason, with the exception of a big defenceman and a speedy centre.
-
Custom-made outdoor furniture installed throughout Old Strathcona
The Old Strathcona Business Association is celebrating its 30th anniversary with the installation of new outdoor furniture throughout the shopping district.
-
New website to promote Stony Plain Road businesses during LRT construction
The city is hoping to give businesses along Stony Plain Road a boost during LRT construction with the development of a new promotional website.
Windsor
-
What's open and closed Thanksgiving in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent
As many gather this weekend to celebrate Thanksgiving, often over a turkey dinner, in case you find yourself ducking out for a few last minute items, there are a number of closures to look out for.
-
Crowd rallies against lay-offs at Regency Park long term care home
CUPE Ontario showed its solidarity with a local long-term care home Friday rallying against layoffs.
-
September sees slight increase in Windsor-Essex unemployment rate
The jobless rate in the Windsor region increased to six per cent in September, according to Statistics Canada.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. government pledges $90M to ease homelessness, addictions crisis
The Saskatchewan government has announced nearly $90 million in combined funding to address homelessness, mental health and addictions.
-
'This is our home': Residents and staff protest closure of Regina Lutheran Home
There are more calls on the provincial government to take over operation of a Regina nursing home. The Regina Lutheran Home will close next spring, forcing 62 residents to move.
-
'Seems like yesterday': Riders 2013 Championship team returns to Saskatchewan
On Saturday night when the Saskatchewan Roughriders take on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, members from the 2013 Grey Cup Championship team will be in attendance.
Ottawa
-
Lansdowne 2.0 price tag jumps to $419.5 million
The price tag for the redesigned Lansdowne 2.0 has increased by $87.5 million, while the new plans scrap one of three proposed residential towers on the property in the Glebe.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Woman in Canada facing terrorism charge for alleged participation in ISIS activities: RCMP
A 29-year-old woman is facing a terrorism related offence for her alleged participation in the activities of ISIS, according to the RCMP.
-
New date set for delayed Percy Street Bridge replacement
After weeks of delays, a new date has been set for the replacement of the Percy Street Bridge on Highway 417.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Sask. government pledges $90M to ease homelessness, addictions crisis
The Saskatchewan government has announced nearly $90 million in combined funding to address homelessness, mental health and addictions.
-
Former Legacy Christian Academy coach pleads guilty to sex crimes
A former coach at a private religious school pleaded guilty to sexual assault at Saskatoon Provincial Court on Thursday.
-
Experts puzzled by Hockey Canada's 'minimum attire' rule in dressing rooms
Hockey Canada has implemented a new policy for the 2023-24 minor hockey season, including a "minimum attire rule," with the goal of respecting privacy and making dressing environments more inclusive.