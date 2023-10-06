Here are roads in and around Montreal that will be closed Thanksgiving weekend

Those driving on the weekend should be aware that there is heavy rain and blustery winds forecast in addition to multiple routes being closed.

Drivers should avoid Highway 20 east at the Saint-Pierre Interchange in particular, and also the areas below.

SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE/HIGHWAY 20

From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Tuesday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

Highway 20 eastbound (towards downtown), between exit 63 (R-138, Honoré-Mercier Bridge) and the following entrance.

The Route-138 east ramp (from the bridge) to Highway 20 west (towards 1st Avenue and the airport).

One of two lanes on Highway 20 west at the interchange will also be closed from Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Saturday at 8 a.m.

Saint-Joseph Boulevard/Saint-Jacques Street will close at 9 a.m. between Victoria Street and Montréal-Toronto Boulevard.

Closures in the Saint-Pierre Interchange from Oct. 6 to 10, 2023.

TRANS-CANADA HIGHWAY (A-40)/ÎLE-AUX-TOURTES BRIDGE

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:

On the bridge between Vaudreuil-Dorion and Senneville (island of Montreal), two lanes will be open in each direction.

A third lane will be open according to the following schedule:

Eastbound / Montreal: between 4 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Westbound / Vaudreuil-Dorion: between 1 p.m. and 2 a.m.

HIGHWAY 25/LOUIS-HIPPOLYTE-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL

From Saturday at 11 p.m. to Sunday at 9 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Between Longueuil and Montreal (Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough), Highway 25 and the tunnel in both directions, between exit 90 (R-132, Varennes, La Prairie) northbound and exit 4 (avenue Souligny, downtown) southbound.

As a result, the following are default closures as of 10:30 p.m.:

Northbound

The Route-132 east and west ramps (exits 89-N).

The l'Île-Charron Street entrance.

On Marie-Victorin, channel access to Île-Charron.

Southbound

The Sherbrooke, Tellier and des Futailles entrances (buses).

Souligny Avenue eastbound between Dickson and Honoré-Beaugrand.

TRANS-CANADA HIGHWAY (A-40) AND SERVICE ROAD

From Friday at 10:30 p.m. to Saturday at 9 a.m.; Saturday from 10.30 p.m. to Sunday 10 a.m.; and Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closures will be in effect:

In Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, the Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) eastbound, between exit 41 (Anciens-Combattants Boulevard) and the following entrance.

The Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) westbound service road, between the Morgan exit and the Chemin Sainte-Marie entrance.

As a result, the following is a default closure:

Exit 41 (Anciens-Combattants Boulevard).

HONORE-MERCIER BRIDGE

At Kahnawake, the Route-138 ramp (coming from Châteauguay) to the bridge will be closed from Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m.

HIGHWAY 15

In Montreal, on Highway 15 southbound, exit 57-S (boulevard de l'Île-des-Soeurs) will be closed from Saturday at 6 a.m. to 12 p.m.

All work may be cancelled due to operational constraints or weather.