Soaking rain, blustery winds and colder air coming this Thanksgiving weekend

After two-and-a-half weeks of sunny days and above-average temperatures, parts of Quebec are expected to see an abrupt shift to more typical fall weather.

Two cold fronts approaching from Ontario are anticipated to merge with remnant moisture from tropical storm Philippe, bringing heavy rain into parts of the province.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued rainfall warnings, including for Montreal.

The city could see rainfall between 50 and 80 millimetres from Friday afternoon through Sunday morning, with dry periods expected on Sunday.

Special weather statements have been issued east of the city, including the Eastern Townships and Quebec City, with rainfall amounts expected to range from 40 to 70 millimetres Saturday night into Sunday.

Montreal should also see blustering winds, with gusts between 40 and 50 km/h Friday through Sunday.

Temperatures are also expected to gradually drop throughout the weekend.

Nevertheless, Friday could still see above-average temperatures, with the daytime high on Saturday expected to be slightly above the normal high of 15 degrees Celsius.

Temperatures should be below seasonal on Sunday and Thanksgiving Monday.