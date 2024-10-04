Toronto Raptors shoot hoops with students in Kahnawake

The Toronto Raptors were in Montreal for a preseason game at the Bell Centre but made time to shoot hoops with the students at Kateri School in Kahnawake.

Players and students together made a grand entrance to the school. Instead of the usual "high-five tunnel," the games began with a welcome dance.

Ryan KaroniarakwonMontour, Portfolio Chief for Sports & Recreation of The Mohawk Council of Kahnawà:ke, said, "We had a traditional stomp dance to as The Raptors, along with our schoolchildren, entered the school. Awesome. Awesome."

Watch the video above for the full report by CTV Montreal's Christine Long.