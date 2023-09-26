Fifth lane reopening on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge on Montreal's West Island

There is an unusual slice of good news for commuters who use the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge on the west end of the Island of Montreal: a fifth lane will reopen!

Quebec Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault and Soulanges MNA Marilyne Picard announced that by Friday, three lanes will be open on the Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) during rush hours by using a removable barrier.

"I am delighted at this imminent reopening, as it has been eagerly awaited by the population of the Vaudreuil-Soulanges region and the west of Montreal," said Guilbault in a news release. "The work carried out will ensure safe travel for all road users, and today's announcement is a guarantee of improved traffic flow for them."

"The reopening of the fifth lane will certainly allow traffic to flow more smoothly on the bridge while maintaining user safety, which always remains the priority," said Picard. "I'd like to thank motorists for their patience over the past few months."

In 2022, work began on the bridge to repair cracks on a box girder on the north side of the bridge, which meant a lane had to be closed.

The third lane heading toward Montreal will be open from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the Vaudreuil-Dorion-bound lane will open from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m.