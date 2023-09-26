Fifth lane reopening on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge on Montreal's West Island
There is an unusual slice of good news for commuters who use the Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge on the west end of the Island of Montreal: a fifth lane will reopen!
Quebec Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbault and Soulanges MNA Marilyne Picard announced that by Friday, three lanes will be open on the Trans-Canada Highway (A-40) during rush hours by using a removable barrier.
"I am delighted at this imminent reopening, as it has been eagerly awaited by the population of the Vaudreuil-Soulanges region and the west of Montreal," said Guilbault in a news release. "The work carried out will ensure safe travel for all road users, and today's announcement is a guarantee of improved traffic flow for them."
"The reopening of the fifth lane will certainly allow traffic to flow more smoothly on the bridge while maintaining user safety, which always remains the priority," said Picard. "I'd like to thank motorists for their patience over the past few months."
In 2022, work began on the bridge to repair cracks on a box girder on the north side of the bridge, which meant a lane had to be closed.
The third lane heading toward Montreal will be open from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the Vaudreuil-Dorion-bound lane will open from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m.
Montreal Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns over Nazi veteran invite
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
4 hospitalized after helicopter crash near Prince George, B.C.
Four people were taken to the hospital after a helicopter crashed near Prince George, B.C., Tuesday morning, according to first responders.
NDP calls on federal government to act on Nagorno-Karabakh crisis, impose sanctions
The federal New Democrats are calling on Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly to take action against Azerbaijan in light of escalating violence involving ethnic Armenians in its Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The next tool in Canada's wildfire fight could be eyes in the sky watching around the clock
A joint initiative from three government agencies aims to monitor wildfires across Canada from space. Here's how they'll do it.
Here's how governments across Canada fared when it came to poverty in 2023: report
A new report from Food Banks Canada says governments across the country are not doing enough to address poverty.
Singapore blows up 100-kg Second World War bomb
Bomb disposal experts in Singapore successfully disposed of a 100-kilogram Second World War aerial bomb on Tuesday, police said, after evacuating more than 4,000 people living nearby.
Ontario businessman loses $38K in cheque-cashing scam
An Ontario businessman says he has to pay about $38,000 after he was the victim of a cheque-cashing scam and failed to immediately report the fraudulent activity to his bank. The businessman says that the reason for the delay is because he doesn't use online banking.
Pope, condemning body shaming, uses personal example from boyhood
Pope Francis on Tuesday condemned body shaming among young people, acknowledging that he was guilty of doing it himself when he was a boy in Argentina more than seven decades ago.
Striking Hollywood actors vote to authorize new walkout against video game makers
Striking actors have voted to expand their walkout to include the lucrative video game market, a step that could put new pressure on Hollywood studios to make a deal with the performers who provide voices and stunts for games.
Toronto
-
The Toronto Blue Jays need this many wins to clinch a playoff spot
The Blue Jays are back home for their final homestand of the season and all signs point to Toronto playing baseball beyond the end of the regular season on Oct. 1.
-
Ontario businessman loses $38K in cheque-cashing scam
An Ontario businessman says he has to pay about $38,000 after he was the victim of a cheque-cashing scam and failed to immediately report the fraudulent activity to his bank. The businessman says that the reason for the delay is because he doesn't use online banking.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns over Nazi veteran invite
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia ambulance service plagued by continuing poor response times: auditor
A new report says Nova Scotia's ambulance service is in a "critical state" and isn't meeting mandated response times for patient transfers at hospitals.
-
'Extraordinary seizure of cocaine': N.S. RCMP credit international investigation for disrupting drug ring
Nova Scotia RCMP says an international investigation has disrupted a transnational drug ring and led to the seizure of a large amount of cocaine, about $170,000 in cash and $120,000-worth of silver bars.
-
School bus collides with vehicle in N.B.
No injuries were reported Tuesday morning after a school bus collided with a vehicle in Weldon, N.B.
London
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 13: Crown to present more evidence
The Crown is expected to present more evidence Tuesday as the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who stands accused of intentionally running down Muslim family in a London, Ont. vehicle attack, continues.
-
‘We know him well’: London Knights acquire OHL Playoff MVP in trade with Peterborough
If you can’t beat him, acquire him. The London Knights made a deal Tuesday to bring in OHL Playoff MVP Michael Simpson from the Peterborough Petes.
-
31 people treated in hospital following rowdy unsanctioned street parties in London
London police officers had a busy homecoming weekend responding to street parties where “projectiles” where thrown at officers, property was damaged and other “acts of violence,” a number of charges were laid as a result.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns over Nazi veteran invite
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Driver OK, but moose killed in northwest Ont. collision
Ontario Provincial Police in northwestern Ontario say a driver was lucky to emerge unscathed in a recent collision with a moose.
-
Manitoulin man in historical sexual assault case avoids jail time again
A Manitoulin Island taxi company owner charged in a historical sexual assault pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Tuesday morning, his second conviction this year.
Calgary
-
'Unprecedented numbers': Alberta sees huge demand at food banks
A new report from Food Banks Canada shines a light on the growing number of Canadians struggling to feed themselves.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns over Nazi veteran invite
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Calgary's Safe and Inclusive Access bylaw met with constitutional challenge
The Canadian Constitution Foundation has filed a constitutional challenge against Calgary's Safe and Inclusive Access bylaw.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING OPP borrowed accused’s decoy vehicle to re-enact fatal hit and run
The two people charged in a deadly hit and run in Alma, Ont. in 2008 bought a second Dodge Neon to replace the vehicle damaged in the crash. Then OPP borrowed that decoy car to stage a re-enactment as they continued to search for suspects five years later.
-
'We’re being kicked out': Encampment residents ordered to leave Cambridge’s Soper Park
Less than one month after a large encampment in Cambridge was cleared, a new one in Soper Park is drawing concerns.
-
Police charge two e-scooter riders with impaired driving during Homecoming, lay more than 100 other charges
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) estimates its officers laid 129 charges during Homecoming events this past weekend – most of those for alcohol-related or Highway Traffic Act offences.
Vancouver
-
4 hospitalized after helicopter crash near Prince George, B.C.
Four people were taken to the hospital after a helicopter crashed near Prince George, B.C., Tuesday morning, according to first responders.
-
B.C. strata fined condo owner more than $15K because it misinterpreted its own bylaws, tribunal rules
A strata has been ordered to reverse more than $15,000 in bylaw fines that were "unfairly" charged to a condo owner who rented out his unit, B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal has ruled.
-
Why a summer of drought could lead to fall flooding in B.C.
After a summer marked by prolonged drought and record-breaking wildfires, B.C.'s landscape has been left more vulnerable to floods and landslides, according to an expert.
Edmonton
-
Boy, 5, missing east of Edmonton
Police are searching for a five-year-old boy who disappeared from Frog Lake First Nation Monday afternoon.
-
6 more communities to get low-income transit pass with $1.7M expansion
The Alberta government is spending $1.7 million to subsidize low-income transit passes in six more communities outside Edmonton and Calgary.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns over Nazi veteran invite
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Windsor
-
Suspect sought in alleged east Windsor vehicle theft, arson
Windsor police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a Jeep Wrangler from an east side parking lot before setting it ablaze, completely demolishing the vehicle.
-
LIVE FROM COURT
LIVE FROM COURT Veltman trial, day 13: Crown to present more evidence
The Crown is expected to present more evidence Tuesday as the trial of Nathaniel Veltman, who stands accused of intentionally running down Muslim family in a London, Ont. vehicle attack, continues.
-
Suspect arrested in department store arson
Windsor police have identified and arrested a suspect in connection to an arson at a department store in the city’s east end.
Regina
-
Gordon Block building in downtown Regina to be demolished following fire
Gordon Block, the century old municipal heritage building in Regina's downtown will be demolished following a fire over the weekend.
-
Regina man charged with endangering lives after 26 gas meters sabotaged
A man in Regina is facing 31 charges after allegedly causing gas leaks at 26 natural gas meters throughout downtown over the weekend.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns over Nazi veteran invite
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING House Speaker Anthony Rota resigns over Nazi veteran invite
Anthony Rota has resigned from his prestigious position as Speaker of the House of Commons over his invitation to, and the House's subsequent recognition of, a man who fought for a Nazi unit during the Second World War.
-
Sexual abuse complaint against city-run daycare unfounded: police
An allegation of sexual abuse at a city of Ottawa-run daycare centre was unfounded, Ottawa police have concluded.
-
RBC client accusing bank of racism after police called to investigate transaction
An Ottawa woman plans to file a human rights complaint against the Royal Bank of Canada after a routine trip to her branch to pick-up her credit card resulted in what she calls a dehumanizing and racist experience to prove her identity to police.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. town fears school closure could mean bleak future for community
Residents in a Saskatchewan town fear the closure of Grades 7 to 12 at the local school may be a setback the community won't be able to recover from.
-
This Saskatoon artist can turn you into a fashion icon
Rachael Meckling has had a passion for drawing since she was a little girl.
-
Saskatoon police requesting public’s assistance locating missing 15-year-old
The Saskatoon Police Service is asking the public for help locating a missing 15-year-old boy.