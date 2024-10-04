Cyclist in critical condition after collision in Drummondville

A cyclist in his seventies is in critical condition after being struck by a bus in Drummondville, Centre-du-Québec, on Friday afternoon.

The impact is believed to have occurred as the bus, travelling westbound on rue Raphaël-Nolet, attempted to turn southbound onto boulevard Lemire, said Camille Savoie, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

At around 3:45 p.m., Drummond MRC police were notified of the collision between the man and the bus.

The man was taken to hospital. Authorities fear for his life. The bus driver was not injured.

A police officer trained in collision investigation will be on the scene to try to clarify the circumstances surrounding the event, said Savoie.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2024.