MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Police warn Montreal teens of dangers of urban exploration

    Share

    Montreal Police (SPVM) are sounding the alarm over a dangerous activity teens are sharing on social media: breaking into abandoned buildings.

    "Urbex," short for urban exploration, has been around for decades but police say social media is glorifying the dangerous and illegal activity.

    Watch the video above for the full report by CTV Montreal's Maria Sarrouh.  

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News