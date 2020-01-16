MONTREAL -- Three of the four lanes of southbound Highway 15 near Highway 640 in the area of Sainte-Therese are now open after a truck spilled diesel fuel onto the highway.

Crews are working on cleaning up the spill in the left lane, but Transports Quebec says it could take hours before Highway 15 in the area reopens completely.

Traffic remains heavy in the area as of Thursday afternoon.

This is a developing story that will be updated.