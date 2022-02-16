Montreal motorists and pedestrians should expect tricky travel for the end of the week. A low-pressure system moving in from the United States will bring a mixed bag of weather beginning Wednesday night.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued widespread special weather statements across Eastern Canada for the risk of snow, rain, and freezing rain.

Winds have already picked up across Southwestern Quebec, with gusts up to 70 km/h in Montreal, and the strong southwesterly winds will cause temperatures soar through the day on Wednesday.

A wind warning is in effect south of the city with gusts of up to 90 km/h possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. These strong winds could even result in power outages for areas across the Richelieu Valley and Saint-Hyacinthe.

Montreal will see wet weather push in late Wednesday evening. With temperatures above the freezing mark the city will see rain.

Heavy rain will continue through Thursday morning, making for a tricky commute. Montreal could see in excess of 15 millimetres of rain, while the Quebec city region is under a rainfall warning for up to 30 mm. The heavy rain could cause flash floods and water accumulation on the roadways.

Temperatures are expected to drop through the day on Thursday, and Montreal will see rain change to snow. Depending on the exact track of the system, the city could see more than 15 centimetres of accumulation Thursday evening through Friday morning.

The rapid drop in temperatures has prompted flash freeze warnings northwest of Montreal. Snowy and icy roads will likely be a challenge through the commute on Friday.