Heavy construction weekend means many road closures in and around Montreal
Motorists travelling in and around the Island of Montreal should note that there will be multiple route closures for construction, including on Highway 25 in the La Fontaine tunnel, the Saint-Pierre Interchange, the Mercier Bridge and elsewhere.
The following sections of road are best to be avoided if possible.
HIGHWAY 25 / LOUIS-H.-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL
From Saturday at 12:30 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Between Longueuil and Montreal, Highway 25 North between exit 90 (R-132, La Prairie, Varennes) on Highway 20 west and the Souligny Ave. entrance, including the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel.
La Fontaine Tunnel closures from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, 2022.
As a result, the following are default closures on the South Shore, as of Friday at 11:30 p.m.:
- The Route 132 East and West ramps (Exits 89-N) to Highway 25 North.
- The Marie-Victorin Blvd. east and west entrances.
- The Île Charron St.entrance.
- The De Boucherville St. entrance.
Highway 25 closures from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, 2022.MARIE-VICTORIN BLVD (IN BROSSARD)
From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- In Brossard, Marie-Victorin Blvd. eastbound, between the Highway 10 east ramp and the Highway 10 west entrance.
As a result, the following is a default closure:
- The Highway 10 East ramp (exit 6) to Route 132 East / Longueuil.
Note: one of three lanes will be closed on Route 132 East, approaching the Samuel-De-Champlain Bridge.
SAINT-PIERRE INTERCHANGE
From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- In the interchange, the Route 138 East ramp (from the Honoré-Mercier Bridge) to Highway 20 East / Downtown.
As a result, the following is a default closure from Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.:
- The Clément Street entrance.
Saint-Pierre Interchange closures from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, 2022.
HONORÉ-MERCIER BRIDGE
From Saturday at 2 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Between Montreal and Kahnawake, the Montreal-bound section of the bridge. One lane will be open in each direction on the South Shore-bound section of the bridge.
Mercier Bridge closures from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, 2022.HIGHWAY 40
From Friday at midnight to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Highway 40 East, between Exit 41 (Boulevard des Anciens-Combattants) and the next entrance.
Closures on the Trans Canada highway from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, 2022.
HIGHWAY 13
From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:
- Between the Cote-de-Liesse Highway (A-520) and Côte-Vertu Blvd., one lane will be open in each direction.
As a result, the following is a Default closure as of Friday at 9 p.m.:
- The Highway 520 West entrance to (de la Station Street) for Highway 13 North.
Highway 13 closures from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, 2022.
HIGHWAY 15
Friday at midnight to Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- The Gaétan-Laberge Blvd. entrance, northbound.
HIGHWAY 15 (LA PRARIE)
On Friday, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday, from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., the following route alteration will be in effect:
- Two of three lanes will be closed on Highway 15 southbound, between Exit 50 (Matte Blvd.) and the Route 134 entrance (Taschereau Blvd.).
On Friday from 9 p.m. to Saturday 7:30 a.m., Saturday from 10 p.m. to Sunday 7:30 a.m. and Sunday from 9:30 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:
- Highway 15 southbound, between Exit 50 (Matte Blvd.) and the entrance to Route 134 (Taschereau Blvd.).
As a result, the following are default closures from Friday at 6:30 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.:
- The Matte Blvd. entrance.
- The Salaberry St. Exit (46).
- The Robert St. entrance.
- On Saturday and Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Route 112 East entrance to Route 116 East.
WHAT TO EXPECT
- In Montreal (Côte-des-Neiges. Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough), two of three lanes on Décarie blvd. northbound will be closed, between Jean-Talon Blvd. and Paré St. and between Van Horne St. and Bourret Ave., from Saturday at 6 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
- In Montreal (Côte-des-Neiges. Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough), two of three lanes will be closed on Decarie Blvd. southbound, between Van Horne Ave. and Garland Place and between Isabella Ave. and Côte-Saint-Luc Rd., from Saturday at 6 a.m. to Monday at 5 a.m.
- In Montreal (Ville-Marie borough), two of four lanes on Viger Ave. West will be closed, up from Robert-Bourassa Blvd., on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- In Montreal (Ville-Marie borough), two of four lanes on Robert-Bourassa Blvd. southbound will be closed, between Belmont St. and Viger Ave. west, on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- In Montreal (Ville-Marie borough), Viger Ave. East will be closed between Berri and Saint-Denis streets on Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Victoria Ave. will be closed between Charron St. in Longueuil and Industrielle St. in Saint-Lambert on Saturday and Sunday between 2 p.m. and 11:59 p.m.
- Saint-Georges St. will be closed between Charron St. in Longueuil and Upper Edison St. in Saint-Lambert on Saturday and Sunday between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.
In case of adverse weather conditions or operational constraints, closures may be cancelled or modified. Consult Quebec511.info to find out about current and upcoming network closures.
