Heat warning, severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Montreal
Three-year-old Elena Kiskinova beats the 30C heat at Westmount Park in Montreal, Monday, September 7, 2015. (HE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes)
Published Monday, August 27, 2018 7:29AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, August 28, 2018 9:41AM EDT
For the second day in a row, the Montreal area is under a heat warning from Environment Canada and a severe thunderstorm watch has also been issued.
The warning was initially issued for the Montreal area on Monday morning, affecting the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal Island region. The watch went into effect on Tuesday morning.
Environment Canada forecasted hot and humid conditions will stay until Wednesday. Tuesday is likely to be especially muggy, with humidex values in the low forties.
Montrealers are advised to avoid outdoor activity during the hottest parts of the day and to stay cool and hydrated.
It’s the second heat warning during the month of August for the Montreal area and comes at the end of one of the hottest summers on record for the city. The month of July was the hottest since 1921, and included a heat wave that left 53 people dead.
