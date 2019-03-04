

The Canadian Press





The Quebec Health Ministry is warning women in the province who received textured breast implants since 1995 of a potential cancer risk.

The ministry contacted all the province’s health facilities to have them open their records on breast reconstruction surgery patients to identify those who received the specific implants and have them notify the women.

The decision follows an update published by Health Canada in February. The federal department reported an increase in the number of cases of anaplastic large cell lymphoma associated with textured breast implants in Canadian women.

According to Health Canada, the disease is not breast cancer, but a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, a cancer that affects the immune system and could appear months or years after the breast implant surgery. The disease is usually characterized by the accumulation of fluid between the implant and the surrounding tissue.

The provincial health ministry estimated that roughly 15,000 Quebec women received the surgery during that time period.

Women who have received the implants are advised to watch for symptoms such as abnormal swelling of a breast, pain or palpable masses, among others, and make an appointment with their doctor to follow up.