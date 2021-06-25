MONTREAL -- The union representing a large proportion of health and social services professionals and technicians is recommending that delegates reject the Quebec government's "global employer offer" arguing it "does not meet expectations."

Interim president Robert Comeau from the APTS (Alliance du personnel professionnel et technique de la santé et des services sociaux) said in a news release that although the proposed settlement "includes gains," it will not correct "the lack of personnel, particularly in youth protection, which is a government priority."

The union's 60,000 members went on strike on June 7 and 8, and again on June 21 and 22. Their strike mandate includes 10 days to be exercised at the appropriate time. They have six days left in the bank.

The content of the Treasury Board offer, which covers wages and working conditions, will be presented to delegates at the general assembly in the next few weeks. The delegates will have to decide if the offer should be put to the membership.

Delegates will have four choices before them. They could reject the offer or put it to the membership with a recommendation to vote in favour, which would be considered a tentative agreement, vote against it to give themselves a stronger mandate, or make no recommendation, which is quite rare.

The independent union group represents laboratory technicians, medical imaging technicians, psychologists, nutritionists and others who work in Quebec's youth centres and health care institutions.

Among other demands, the APTS is asking for better bonuses to attract and retain workers in youth centers, as well as mobile leaves. It is also demanding COVID-19 premiums for laboratory technicians who do analyses and those who work in medical imaging. Quebec does offer bonuses, but the APTS considers them insufficient.

The APTS declined The Canadian Press's request for an interview and refused to comment or further analyze the employer's proposal.