MONTREAL -- The largest union of health and social service workers in Quebec is calling on the province to respond to their requests for support in long-term care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A third of the people who have died so far of COVID-19 in the province were people living in six government-run seniors’ residences (CHSLD) in Quebec.

The Federation of Health and Social Services (FSSS-CSN) represents the majority of long-term care facility staff in Quebec. The union issued a news release Friday morning with the demands.

The union has been asking from the start of the crisis to stop moving staff between centres and to test staff in establishments where there are cases of COVID-19. Health Minister Danielle McCann addressed those needs this week, saying the province will take those measures going forward.



The union is also calling for additional measures:

DATA ON INFECTED WORKERS

The union is also asking to see the data of infected health care workers, broken down by assignment and job title.

“Despite our many requests to this effect, we still do not have this crucial information to defend the staff,” a state from the union read.

PROTECTIVE GEAR

The union is calling for immediate enhancement of protection measures in long-term care facilities, home care and private accommodation centres equivalent to what is in acute care.

“We know that deaths related to COVID mainly occur in CSHLDs and private residences for seniors, hence the urgent need to strengthen the protection measures in these three sectors. Right now, not only is there a lack of personal protective equipment in the CHSLDs, but the equipment available is not up to the seriousness of the situation,” the statement read.

The union pointed to the Sainte-Dorothée CSHLD in Laval where there’s an outbreak that has caused 13 deaths, as well as the Laflèche residence in Shawinigan where 20 seniors have died, saying no N95 masks -- considered the best protective gear for health-care workers against the virus -- have been distributed to staff, who only have access to procedure masks.

REVIEW OF BONUSES

The 4 and 8 per cent bonuses offered by the Quebec government are “not only insufficient, but they are also inequitable and generate many concerns among the guardian angels,” the union said.

The CSN is requesting a premium of $3 an hour for all network personnel.