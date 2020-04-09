MONTREAL -- Quebec's priority during the COVID-19 crisis remains protecting its seniors, Premier Francois Legault said Thursday, calling it "our duty."

Legault said 99 per cent of Quebecers who have died of COVID-19 are 60 or older, and 90 per cent are 70 or older.

The premier also said that a significant number of the people who have died so far of COVID-19 in the province were people living in six government-run seniors residences (CHSLD) in Quebec that have been hit hard by outbreaks of the virus.

Those residences are:

Ste. Dorothee (Laval)

La Piniere (Laval)

Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci (Ahuntsic)

LaSalle (LaSalle)

Alfred-Desrochers (Snowdon)

Lafleche (Shawinigan)

Legault had earlier announced that the province would be re-deploying staff from Quebec hospitals and other health-care institutions to bolster staffing at CHSLDs in order to try to curb the spread of COVID-19 among Quebec seniors.

Legault reiterated his call to Quebecers to not gather with family for the coming religious holidays such as Easter and Passover, noting that he would not be visiting his mother in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue for Easter, but that he would be calling her - and he urged Quebecers to do the same with their relatives.

Quebec announced Thursday that 216 people have now died of COVID-19 in the province and that the number of confirmed cases in Quebec stands at 10,912.

That's up 41 from the 175 deaths reported Wednesday and an increase of 881 from the 10,031 confirmed cases announced a day earlier as well.

There were 679 Quebecers being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals as of Thursday, health authorities reported, up 47 from the 632 reported a day earlier; of those, 196 are in intensive care, up 15 from the 181 reported Wednesday.

There are also 1,112 Quebecers who have recovered from COVID-19, up 285 from the 827 recoveries reported a day earlier.

Legault, Health Minister Danielle McCann and Horacio Arruda, Quebec's national director of public health, are providing the province's daily COVID-19 update from Quebec City.

