Ryan Poehling will get another chance to see if he can top his three-goal NHL debut.

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Sunday they had recalled Poehling from the AHL’s Laval Rocket while also placing centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi on the injured reserved list.

So far this season Poehling has posted a total of three goals and two assists in 13 games for the Rocket. While he had been a favourite to make the NHL team out of training camp a concussion kept him out of the final pre-season games.

The 20-year-old centre made a big impression in his first NHL game, which was the final game of last season. He scored a hat trick and also potted the shootout winner in a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

He will join the Canadiens for a practice on Sunday. The Canadiens’ next game is against the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Kotkaniemi, who was the youngest player in the NHL last year, has scored two goals and one assist in 12 games so far this year. According to the team he is suffering from a groin injury.