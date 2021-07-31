Advertisement
Habs ink forward Artturi Lehkonen to one year extension
Montreal Canadiens Artturi Lehkonen (62) celebrates his goal with teammate Phillip Danault (24) as Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck (37) looks on during first period NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey action in Montreal, Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
MONTREAL -- The Montreal Canadiens' free agent signing spree continued on Saturday, as the club agreed to a one-year extension with forward Artturi Lehkonen.
The 26-year-old was a restricted free agent. The team still needs to sign fellow Finnish RFA Jesperi Kotkaniemi to a new contract.
According to the team, the deal is worth $2.3 million.
Lehkonen was drafted by the Canadiens in the second round of the 2013 NHL draft. While his rookie season provided glimpses of a budding offensive talent, his 18 goals in that first year remains a career high.
Last season, Lehkonen marked seven goals and six assists in 47 games. In his career, he has scored 61 goals and 59 assists in 338 games.