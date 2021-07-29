MONTREAL -- Marc Bergevin's offseason shopping trip continued on Thursday as the Montreal Canadiens inked forward Mathieu Perreault to a one-year deal woth $950,000.

The 33-year-old Perrealt played the previous seven seasons for the Winnipeg Jets. He posted nine goals and 10 assists in 56 games last season and added another goal and assist in eight playoff games.

His best season came during his first year in Winnipeg, when he scored eight goals and 23 assists in 62 games.

The Drummondville, QC native was drafted in the sixth round, 177th overall in the 2006 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals. He made his NHL debut for that team in 2009-10 and has also played for the Anaheim Ducks.

In 683 total NHL games, he's posted 139 goals and 205 assists.

Since NHL free agency opened on Wednesday, Bergevin has added a number of pieces to his team, many of them Quebecers. Last season marked the first time the Habs played a game without a single Quebec-born player in the lineup after Jonathan Drouin left the team for personal reasons and forward Philip Danault went down with an injury.

Danault signed a contract with the Los Angeles Kings, but Drouin, who the team has said is expected to rejoin them next season, will be joined by Perreault, defenceman David Savard and forward Cedric Paquette.

The team also signed free agents Mike Hoffman and Dennis Wideman.