Quebec legislature condemns QS MNA Haroun Bouazzi

On Thursday, elected representatives denounced Quebec Solidaire (QS) MNA Haroun Bouazzi, who says he sees racism every day in the National Assembly.

In a recent speech at a gala, Bouazzi said that the culture of those who are North African, Muslim, Black or Indigenous is defined as dangerous or inferior.

Members of parliament from other political parties condemned these statements on Thursday via the X network.

Government House Leader and Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette accused Bouazzi of being divisive by making what he considered to be radical comments.

He asked whether Quebec Solidaire condoned such excesses.

For her part, Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy said in a long message that she herself was of Moroccan origin and that she has never been made to feel inferior in the National Assembly.

In her view, accusations of racism levelled at the National Assembly must be backed up by facts, otherwise they bring the institution into immense disrepute.