MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Quebec legislature condemns QS MNA Haroun Bouazzi

    Quebec Solidaire MNA Michelle Haroun Bouazzi questions the government, at the legislature in Quebec City, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Jacques Boissinot / The Canadian Press) Quebec Solidaire MNA Michelle Haroun Bouazzi questions the government, at the legislature in Quebec City, Thursday, April 6, 2023. (Jacques Boissinot / The Canadian Press)
    Share

    On Thursday, elected representatives denounced Quebec Solidaire (QS) MNA Haroun Bouazzi, who says he sees racism every day in the National Assembly.

    In a recent speech at a gala, Bouazzi said that the culture of those who are North African, Muslim, Black or Indigenous is defined as dangerous or inferior.

    Members of parliament from other political parties condemned these statements on Thursday via the X network.

    Government House Leader and Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette accused Bouazzi of being divisive by making what he considered to be radical comments.

    He asked whether Quebec Solidaire condoned such excesses.

    For her part, Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy said in a long message that she herself was of Moroccan origin and that she has never been made to feel inferior in the National Assembly.

    In her view, accusations of racism levelled at the National Assembly must be backed up by facts, otherwise they bring the institution into immense disrepute.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 14, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Sandy Hook families help The Onion buy Infowars

    The satirical news publication The Onion won the bidding for Alex Jones' Infowars at a bankruptcy auction, backed by families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims whom Jones owes more than US$1 billion in defamation judgments for calling the massacre a hoax, the families announced Thursday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News