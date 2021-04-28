MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin will be out of the line up indefinitely due to 'personal reasons,' the team announced.

The Habs posted on the team's Twitter account that Drouin was placed on the long-term injured reserve list and that he "will take an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.'

Forward Jonathan Drouin will take an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.



He was placed on long-term injured reserve by the club. We ask everyone to respect his privacy. pic.twitter.com/bfy5F7afY6 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 28, 2021

The team is asking that everyon respect his privacy.