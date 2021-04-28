Advertisement
Habs forward Jonathan Drouin out indefinitely for 'personal reasons'
Published Wednesday, April 28, 2021 11:02AM EDT
Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin won the first game of the season by scoring in a shootout against the Buffalo Sabres, Thursday Oct. 5, 2017, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

MONTREAL -- Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin will be out of the line up indefinitely due to 'personal reasons,' the team announced.
The Habs posted on the team's Twitter account that Drouin was placed on the long-term injured reserve list and that he "will take an indefinite leave of absence from the team for personal reasons.'
The team is asking that everyon respect his privacy.