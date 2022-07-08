Habs fans and management get ready for more NHL Draft drama and excitement

The dust has settled as Montreal Canadiens fans and pundits begin making sense of a wild first round of the NHL Entry Draft.

Up until shortly after 7 p.m., most had Habs GM Kent Hughes naming centreman Shane Wright with the first pick, but he went with man-mountain winger Juraj Slafkovsky.

Then Hughes traded picks (via the New York Islanders) for centre Kirby Dach, the Chicago Blackhawks' third overall pick in 2019.

Though something of a surprise at the time, the pick and trade make sense for TSN 690 Habs commentator Dan Robertson.

"When they knew they were getting Dach, there was no reason to draft a centre," said Robertson. "Slafkovsky has the biggest ceiling of anyone."

With Dach and Slafkovsky, the Canadiens are faster and bigger, and now it remains to be seen what happens in the latter rounds of the draft.

"They'll need a veteran or two on D," said Robertson.

Keep up on all the latest on Day 2 of the 2022 #NHLDraft⤵️#GoHabsGo https://t.co/xuwrZBMs8u — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 8, 2022

ROUND TWO

Montreal Canadiens - Owen Beck San Jose Sharks (from ARI) - Cameron Lund Seattle Kraken - Jagger Firkus Arizona Coyotes (from PHI) - Artem Duda Washington Capitals - Ryan Chesley Toronto Maple Leafs - Fraser Minten Chicago Blackhawks - Paul Ludwinski Detroit Red Wings - Dylan James Buffalo Sabres - Topia Leinonen Anaheim Ducks - Noah Warren Arizona Coyotes (from SJ) - Julian Lutz Columbus Blue Jackets San Jose Sharks (from NYI via ARI) Washington Capitals (from WPG) Minnesota Wild (from VAN via ARI) Vegas Golden Knights Seattle Kraken (from NSH) Dallas Stars Los Angeles Kings Detroit Red Wings (from WSH) Anaheim Ducks (from PIT) Boston Bruins Winnipeg Jets (from STL via NYR) Minnesota Wild* Chicago Blackhawks (from MIN) Seattle Kraken (from TOR) Calgary Flames Carolina Hurricanes Seattle Kraken (from FLA via CGY) Montreal Canadiens (from EDM) New York Rangers Ottawa Senators (from TB) New York Islanders (from COL)

The Canadiens also have the following late-round picks: